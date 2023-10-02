Sophie Turner has filed legal documents that include a letter she says was written by estranged husband Joe Jonas about looking for "a permanent home" for their children in England before their split.

The British "Game of Thrones" actor and the American pop singer have been involved in a dispute over where their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, will reside in the wake of their divorce.

Turner, 27, sued Jonas last month for the "immediate return" of the children to England from New York City, claiming in her court filing that the couple had agreed their daughters would be raised in the U.K.

She produced a letter she said was written by Jonas on June 16 to a potential seller that communicated his intention to have their children raised in England, according to a Sept. 26 court filing in Miami by Turner's attorneys.

The letter was written before the couple signed a contract on July 7 to purchase the seller's home in Oxford, England, for $7.8 million, according to the filing. However, the purchase of the home is not yet complete, as the closing date for the sale is Dec. 2, the filing says.

"When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house," the letter reads, according to the documents. "Many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before."

Following Turner's petition last month to have the children returned to England, Jonas said in a statement to NBC News that their daughters spent "a vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

Turner said in the latest court filing that the couple planned to find a "forever home" in England in 2022. She submitted his 2023 letter to the seller as proof of his "clearly communicated intentions at the time."

"We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home," the letter continues. "I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after and for many many years pay homage to the magic you have created here."

The couple reached a temporary resolution to keep the children in New York state for now, according to an interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 in a New York City court.

Jonas and Turner “are prohibited from removing their two children … or causing the children to be removed from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," court documents said.

Turner and Jonas purchased a home in Miami in 2021 that they sold on Aug. 15, 2023, according to the Sept. 26 court filing. They began living in rental properties in England in April while "searching in earnest for a long-term family home," the filing states.

The two are in the process of divorcing after four years of marriage. They shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sept. 6 about their divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas hasn't commented publicly about the letter in the filing.