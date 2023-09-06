Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issue joint statement about decision to divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have issued a joint statement in the wake of news that they are divorcing.

"After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," reads the statement posted Sept. 6 on both Jonas' and Turner's respective Instagram accounts.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

TODAY.com exclusively obtained a petition for dissolution of marriage filed by Jonas on Sept. 5 in Florida's Miami-Dade County. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Jonas and Turner married in 2019 and share daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter born in July 2022. They have not publicly revealed her name and don’t post either child on social media.

The petition says the kids have been living with Jonas. He also writes that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken” and “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The petition also indicated he and Turner had a prenuptial agreement.

The couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017, but didn't make their red carpet debut until they walked the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2018.