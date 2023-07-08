Sharon Stone is bringing the summer heat in a new swimsuit picture.

The “Casino” actor looked fabulous wearing a bright orange one-piece swimsuit in a new photo posted to Instagram July 7.

“Healthy Ish,” she captioned the post. “Happy Summer.”

Along with the deep V-neck swimsuit, Stone sported layered gold necklaces and a gold ring. In the image, she smiles at the camera while opening a refrigerator door.

“The summer weather is ALMOST as HOTTTT as YOU are, Goddess Sharon!” one person commented, adding several red heart emoji.

Another wrote, “A woman for all time! Beauty and smart!” with a fire and heart emoji.

The 65-year-old hasn't been shy about showing off her stunning figure this summer, posting a picture in a cheeky bikini in May.

Posing from the side in a green leopard-print swimsuit, Stone shared the mirror selfie while wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

“Ready for summer,” she wrote with a kiss and sunglasses face emoji.

In July 2022, Stone shared a near-topless photo of herself taken from a low angle featuring a green leopard-print bikini bottom. She's seen throwing her head back laughing while a towel is draped over her shoulders covering part of her chest.

The “Basic Instinct” star told Allure in 2019 that she’s “so grateful” for her body, opening up about body image expectations over time.

“When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that,” she said, adding that she eventually “started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something.”

In a 2014 interview with Shape magazine, she said equating youth to being the "only thing that's beautiful or attractive" is a lie.

“I don’t want to be an ‘ageless beauty.’ I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age,” Stone said at the time.

“I’m not trying to make myself look like a girl because I’m not a girl anymore,” she continued. “I’m very happy about being a grown woman. I think there’s a lot of sexuality, and glamour, and allure, and mystery to being a woman that you just don’t have when you’re young.”