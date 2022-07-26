Sharon Stone, 64, feels ‘gratefully imperfect’ in topless bikini photo

Sharon Stone is feeling thankful.

The “Basic Instinct” star, 64, posted a near-topless poolside photo of herself Monday on Instagram.

“Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day” she captioned the picture, which features her in a green and black bikini bottom, while a striped towel hangs over shoulders, covering (not all of) her chest.

Stone’s followers applauded the photo, which is reminiscent of Martha Stewart's now infamous "thirst trap" she shared back in February, taken in her pool in East Hampton.

“Haute,” commented Joely Fisher.

“I C O N,” Whitney Cummings wrote.

“Legend!” raved Lisa Rinna.

“And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals,” Paulina Porizkova wrote.

Fans wrote about how Stone's photo, and her confident attitude, inspired them.

“Embracing our aging bodies is difficult. Thank you for showing us that we are beautiful no matter our age or what life has done to our bodies. We are still beautiful and amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Imperfect where?” wrote another person. “Just gorgeous.”

Stone, who released a memoir last year called “The Beauty of Living Twice,” wowed fans earlier this month while attending the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Italy and appearing in a video with Mariah Carey and Helen Mirren.

The actor has previously spoken about accepting, and loving, her body as she ages. Speaking to Allure in 2019, Stone said she's grateful for her body, a sentiment echoed in the recent photo's caption.

“I’m so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that,” she told Allure.

In 2014, during an interview with Shape Magazine, Stone, then 56, challenged the notion of an "ageless beauty."

“This idea that being youthful is the only thing that’s beautiful or attractive simply isn’t true. I don’t want to be an ‘ageless beauty.’ I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age," she said.

“I’m not trying to make myself look like a girl because I’m not a girl anymore. I’m very happy about being a grown woman. I think there’s a lot of sexuality, and glamour, and allure, and mystery to being a woman that you just don’t have when you’re young," she continued.

According to Stone, beauty can age along with you — and she's showing that on Instagram.