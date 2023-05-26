Sharon Stone shares cheeky bikini pic: 'Ready for summer'

Sharon Stone is looking ahead to the summer season.

The 65-year-old "Casino" actor shared to Instagram on May 24 a gorgeous selfie of herself in a green leopard-print bikini while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

She captioned the steamy snap, "Ready for summer," and her friends absolutely loved it.

"Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual," Brooke Burke said.

Kelly Rowland added "GET IT" with a pair of fire emoji.

And the official Instagram account for Ray-Ban wrote, "Pretty iconic if you ask us."

Stone has shown off her figure on social media before. Last July, the "Basic Instinct" star shared a near-topless photo of herself wearing a green leopard-print bikini bottom while she stood outside, laughing up at the sky, wearing a towel that was hung over her shoulders and covered some of her chest.

“Legend!” Lisa Rinna commented at the time.

“I C O N,” comedian Whitney Cummings wrote.

Paulina Porizkova said, "And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals."

In a 2019 interview with Allure, Stone said she's "grateful" for the way that she looks.

"I’m so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too that," she said.

But as she got older, Stone started to channel everyone out.

"I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something," she said.

“This idea that being youthful is the only thing that’s beautiful or attractive simply isn’t true. I don’t want to be an ‘ageless beauty.’ I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age,” she previously told Shape magazine in 2014.

“I’m not trying to make myself look like a girl because I’m not a girl anymore. I’m very happy about being a grown woman," Stone continued. "I think there’s a lot of sexuality, and glamour, and allure, and mystery to being a woman that you just don’t have when you’re young."