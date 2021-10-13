Bayside is (almost) back! See pics and trailer for season 2 of ‘Saved by the Bell’

School is back in session.

Peacock has announced that the second season of the “Saved by the Bell” reboot will be available beginning Nov. 24.

The streaming service has also unveiled a trailer for fans that catches them up on all the fun from the first season, as well as a look at what they can expect this coming season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqfty-LNQWc

Bayside has been chosen to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition,” Principal Toddman announces in the trailer, presumably setting the stage for the kind of high jinks and shenanigans only the students at Bayside can provide.

The trailer also teases viewers with a look at some of the competition, with Jamie working his way through an obstacle course. There’s also Aisha back on the gridiron, Mac slipping on sunglasses like the cool dude he is and DeVante locking lips with a girl while he’s working at the Max.

A dance contest? At The Max? Will history repeat itself this season? It looks like Belmont Cameli, as Jamie Spano, is ready for it. Patrick Wymore / Peacock

Mario Lopez, as Slater, is back to keep order at Bayside. Evans Vestal Ward / Peacock

But there is more to the story than the trailer lets on. The new season finds Aisha trying to move on after football is canceled, Daisy dealing with a cute new member of the student council, and DeVante falling for a wealthy classmate.

Mac, played by Mitchell Hoog, and Aisha, played by Alycia Pascual-Pena, try to make their mark. Tyler Golden / Peacock

Jessie, played by Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, is back on the market. Isabella Vosmikova / Peacock

Meanwhile, Mac tries to prove he is more than just Zack’s son by making a name for himself in the spirit competition and Jamie and Lexi growing closer during his parents’ divorce.

And, of course, fans of the original “Saved by the Bell” will be happy to know that one of the classic storylines will be revisited when Slater and Jessie grow closer while she goes through her divorce.

DeVante, played by Dexter Darden, takes a break from his shift with Mac. Patrick Wymore / Peacock

It remains to be seen if the show will honor Dustin Diamond, who played Screech, in any capacity. He died earlier this year at the age of 44. Diamond did not appear in the first season, although Screech was briefly mentioned.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.