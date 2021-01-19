'Saved by the Bell' reboot renewed for second season on Peacock

We're so excited!

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, announced Tuesday that it has renewed the "Saved by the Bell" reboot for a second season.

Peacock has renewed the "Saved by the Bell" reboot for a second season. Tyler Golden / Peacock

The gang at Bayside High will return for 10 more episodes after a popular debut season featuring the usual high school high jinks as well as serious issues like race, class, inclusion and education.

"I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes,” writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a news release. “Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."

The reboot features Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising his role as Zack Morris, now the governor of California. He gets into trouble for shutting down several underfunded high schools and proposes affected students transfer to more financially stable schools, including his alma mater, Bayside High.

The show also features original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater. Tiffani Thiessen also makes appearances as Zack Morris' wife, the former Kelly Kapowski, and original cast member Lark Voorhies has a guest appearance as Lisa Turtle.

The reboot also features a host of newcomers, including Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy Jiménez, Mitchell Hoog as Zack Morris' son, Mac, Belmont Cameli as Jessie Spano's son, Jamie, Josie Totah as cheerleader Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, and John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman, the successor to Mr. Belding at Bayside High.

