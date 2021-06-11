'Friends Forever!' Elizabeth Berkley shares pic with 'Saved by the Bell' pals from set

It may be June, but it's time to go back to school.

On Thursday, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren posted a photo on Instagram with “Saved by the Bell” co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez, as they get set for the second season of the comedy’s reboot.

“These two....,” she captioned the shot, along with the hashtag #friendsforever, which plays on the name of a hit song Zack dreamed his band had in an episode of the original series.

“Bellini time!” Lopez commented.

Berkley Lauren also posted a video teasing what’s to come.

“Here we goooo... season 2 begins shooting today. Can’t wait for you to see what we are making for you guys,” she captioned it, while also using the hashtag #imsoexcited, a phrase she made famous in the original series when her character, Jessie, got hooked on caffeine pills.

“First day of school jitters but all fun, and I will be sharing more stories from the set,” she said.

Lopez is also getting back into the swing of playing Slater.

Mitchell Hoog and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are ready to continue scheming as Mac and Zack, respectively. @mariolopez / Instagram

In his Instagram story, he shared videos from the set dressed up like a crossing guard.

“I’m directing traffic today,” he said.

He then approaches a car with Gosselaar and Mitchell Hoog in it. Hoog plays Mac Morris, the son of Gosselaar’s character, Zack Morris.

“Check out this ride,” Lopez says.

“There’s old-school Zack, baby Zack,” he jokes. “Look at you fools.”

