Savannah Chrisley promises to ‘fight’ for mom Julie as her parents enter prison

The same day her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison, Savannah Chrisley showed her support for them.

The 25-year-old posted a photo of her mom, beaming, with a caption. "Will forever fight for this smile," Savannah Chrisley wrote along with a heart emoji. "I love you mama."

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States in June. In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie Chrisley was given a seven-year sentence.

“Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed the real estate famous couple and their children, aired on the USA Network from 2014 to 2022. Since the couple’s sentencing, the show has been canceled along with its spinoffs, per Deadline. The USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.

Savannah Chrisley's Instagram story Jan. 17, the day her parents began their prison sentences. @savannahchrisley via Instagram

Days before Julie Chrisley reported to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky to begin her 7 year sentence, her daughter shared a message for her 50th birthday, pledging, once again, to "fight" for her.

“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you," Savannah Chrisley wrote, later writing, "I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together."

The reality star has opened up about how her parents' legal struggles would impact her. On an episode of her her “Unlocked” podcast recorded before their sentencing, Savannah Chrisley said that she was likely going to take custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley described the impending loss of her parents as a kind of mourning.

“It doesn’t matter how old you get, you still want your mom and dad for things,” she said. “The best way I can describe it is grieving the loss of parents who are still alive, which is a really weird thought process and feeling."

Todd Chrisley has two children from a previous marriage, Kyle Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley. He and Julie Chrisley share three children. As TODAY previously reported, the couple also raised their granddaughter Chloe Chrisley due to Kyle Chrisley’s issues with substance abuse, as he confirmed on the episode of “Chrisley Confessions."

Todd Chrisley said last week on his podcast "Chrisley Confessions" that this experience has brought his family closer together.

“Our enemies, certainly when they set out to do this they did not count on it drawing our family closer together. They didn’t count on it driving my children closer to the Lord,” he said.