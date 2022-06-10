Todd Chrisley’s 5 kids: A guide to the Chrisley family

Whether or not you’ve ever tuned into an episode of Todd Chrisley’s reality series on USA, you’ve likely encountered his name.

Todd Chrisley, who made a fortune in real estate in Georgia, and his co-star wife, Julie Chrisley, have been embroiled in a headline-grabbing controversy ever since they were indicted on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2019, per NBC News. The couple was convicted in 2022 and face up to 30 years in prison.

Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley, told The Associated Press he was “disappointed” with the trial outcome and expects to appeal.

Before all of that off-screen drama began, Todd, 53, rose to fame as the outspoken patriarch on the USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” — a series that offered viewers a glimpse at his family’s lavish lifestyle and their personal ups and downs. (USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, as is TODAY).

But who makes up that family? Get to know all five of Todd Chrisley’s children below, as season 9 of "Chrisley Knows Best" continues to air on USA.

Lindsie Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley, 32, is the oldest of Todd’s two children from his first marriage to Teresa Terry, and is a former cast member of “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Like all of Todd’s children, the mother-of-one joined the series in its first season, back in 2014, but the South Carolina-born reality star made a break from the show in 2017.

And since then, she’s made a break from her father, too. In a 2019 statement issued to People, a lawyer for Lindsie confirmed that she had been estranged from her father and stepmother since 2017.

Lindsie, who’s now a podcast host on both “The Southern Tea” and “Coffee Convos,” has had a variety of rocky moments with her dad over the years.

For example, after Lindsie announced her divorce from Will Campbell on Instagram in 2021, her father weighed in with a post on Instagram. “I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers,” Lindsie said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Lindsie denied rumors that she reported her family to the authorities. A 2019 statement from her lawyer, obtained by People, read: “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

Despite her estrangement from Todd, in a May 2022 Instagram post, she asked for prayers for her father and wrote, “I know you are innocent...”

Following her father and stepmother’s conviction, Lindsie wrote on Instagram that she was “deeply saddened.”

However, Lindsie said she is not open to a reconciliation with her family. “There will never be a reconciliation,” Lindsie told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation.”

Kyle Chrisley

Kyle Chrisley, 30, is the other child Todd shares with his ex-wife.

Like Lindsie, Kyle was once estranged from Todd, but no longer is as of 2019. “9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness,” Kyle wrote in a Facebook post in 2019.

Like Lindsie, Kyle is no longer part of the family’s reality TV show. He left after one season. In 2019, Kyle joined his father on an episode of “Chrisley Confessions” and spoke candidly about his substance abuse, mental health and suicide attempt that led to hospitalization, E! News summarized.

Another kid filled Kyle’s spot on the show — his own.

Kyle and his ex-girlfriend Angela Johnson welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012.

As TODAY previously reported, Todd and Julie have been raisingtheir granddaughter due to Kyle’s issues with substance abuse, as he confirmed on the episode of “Chrisley Confessions.” Julie told TODAY Chloe doesn’t have a relationship with her biological mother. Chloe is on the USA show “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Julie and Todd’s conviction leads fans to wonder who will have custody of Chloe and their 16-year-old son, Grayson. The family has not made a statement regarding custody.

Chase Chrisley

Chase Chrisley, 26, is the first child Todd and Julie had together.

Chase launched his own candle line (Chase Chrisley Collection) and firmly established himself as a reality TV star on all seasons of “Chrisley Knows Best.”

He even expanded his reality TV resume, too. Chase, along with his younger sister, Savannah, have starred in the spin-off series “Growing Up Chrisley” since 2019, which was renewed for a fourth season.

He has not given a statement regarding his parents' conviction.

Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley, 24, is the only daughter Todd and Julie welcomed together.

The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant winner is a self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl.” She was supportive of her parents after their 2019 arrest, sharing a Bible quote to her Instagram Story responding to their situation, per People.

In 2020, Savannah launched her own cosmetics company called Sassy. But years before that, she broke out as a fashion designer with an HSN line of her own, an early success she credited to Todd’s support.

“My dad has been the biggest supporter of me throughout,” she told People shortly after releasing her Faith Over Fear line in 2017. “He’s my best friend and without him I couldn’t have made it happen.”

She has not given a statement regarding her parents' conviction.

Grayson Chrisley

Grayson Chrisley, 16, is Todd and Julie’s youngest child and appears on "Chrisley Knows Best." The active teen plays high school baseball and is part of the Tennessee-based Redbirds Baseball Club.

In May, Todd took to Instagram to share a message about his son in honor of Grayson’s birthday.

"This day 16 years ago was one of the greatest days of our lives," the proud dad wrote. "I thank God each day all day long for blessing us with you and I love you more than words could ever express, with all my heart Thank (sic) you for just being you."