Savannah Chrisley heard about her beau, Robert Shiver, on the news.

The reality star dropped hints about the new man in her life, and how they met, while appearing on former “Bachelor” Nick Viall's podcast, "The Viall Files."

During her interview, the 26-year-old described her love life as "difficult" since she's taking care of her younger brother Grayson and her niece Chloe while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

"So if you date me, you date all of us. Though that’s not to say there isn’t anyone..." she said.

When asked if she's currently dating someone, Savannah Chrisley said, "Maybe."

Getting into specifics, she revealed that they "don't play a sport," unlike some of her previous exes. She dated NBA shooter Luke Kennard and was engaged to ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Viall asked if her mystery man is in the public eye.

"No, well kind of, but not for the good reasons," she responded, explaining that there have been some stories floating around about this man and his marriage.

Viall jokingly asked if it was Kevin Costner, who’s currently in the process of getting divorced, and she said, "Dude, I wish!”

"This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine,” she said nonchalantly.

Viall guessed the man in question was Robert Shiver, whose wife Lindsay Shiver was charged with unsuccessfully conspiring to kill her husband on the Abaco Islands, along with two Bahamas natives, after they filed for divorce in April 2023.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise published the police report, which said in part: “On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, (the defendants) while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver."

Lindsay Shiver was not required to submit a plea.

At first, the “Chrisley Knows Best” played coy and said, "I'm dating. I've got options." But when she corrected Viall when he mispronounced Shiver's last name, she seemingly blew her cover, confirming Shiver was indeed in her life.

When asked how they met, Savannah Chrisley said she slid into Shiver’s DMs on Instagram after hearing about his story.

“Dude, he was too hot to die,” she said.

Viall and his co-host were curious if the reality star was nervous that Shiver's wife might try to hurt her. She wasn't phased.

“Dude, I have had the government come after me,” she said.

Chrisley said she and Shiver haven't defined the relationship and are still “getting to know each other.”

“He’s a really sweet human being,” the reality star said, adding that the relationship is "very, very new."

Savannah Chrisley said she’s hesitant to comment on the pending legal case since there are “kids involved.”

“You realize your kids come first and then everyone else comes after,” she said.

But the reality star did share a few more details about their budding romance.

“We bamboozled TMZ. (They) got us at the damn airport (when) we were coming down the escalator and I see the TMZ guy and I was like, ‘Go straight, I’ll go right.”

When asked to name her favorite quality of Shiver's, Savannah Brown offered the following response.

“I think just the connection and his heart and the ability to like listen and understand and communicate,” she said.

Viall referenced the case that made Shiver famous.

"Has he gotten on your nerves so much that you just wanted to kill him?"

"I've had to watch myself. The other day, I was sending a text," she said. "I was like, 'I'm gonna kill you.' And he was like, 'Too soon.' I was like, 'I can't say that, too soon.'"