Tom Sandoval, Savannah Chrisley and JoJo Siwa to go up against one another in reality show

The 14 celebrity recruits for Season Two of “Special Forces” have been announced, and a beam of light must be shooting up from the mountains of New Zealand.

According to a press release, familiar faces for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” will include “Chrisley Knows Best” star Savannah Chrisley, dancer JoJo Siwa and Tom Sandoval — as of late, one of “Vanderpump Rules” more controversial personalities.

The show’s second season will also see professional athletes like Olympic skier Bode Miller, former NFL star Dez Bryant and former NBA player Robert Horry take on the elements with influencers and celebrities like Blac Chyna and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green.

“American Pie” actor Tara Reid, “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron, Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson and Jack Osbourne are also competing alongside Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and former “Bachelor” Nick Viall in the series due to premiere this fall.

In Season One, Fox recruited well-known household names like NBA player Dwight Howard and singer Mel B to see how well they could measure up to the Special Forces selection process in a Jordan desert.

This time around, the show’s participants will weather training for winter warfare on the mountains of New Zealand in the face of “freezing temperatures” and tasks that will “feel like torture,” per the release. In addition to taking part in icy water submersion drills, the recruits will attempt to cross a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700 ft. snowcapped mountain peak and, of all things, try to escape from a helicopter submerged beneath freezing waters.

“'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience — revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character,” the press release reads in part. “Who will quit, who will survive?"

The reality show is produced by Minnow Films with Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys and Becky Clarke serving as executive producers.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is set to premiere Sept. 25 on Fox.