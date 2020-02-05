Shannen Doherty's Hollywood friends are letting her know they're in her corner.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyssa Milano reached out to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star on social media after she revealed Monday her breast cancer has returned, this time stage 4.

Gellar, 42, who was by Doherty's side throughout her first bout with the disease, shared a photo of the longtime pals together. "Life is tough ... but you are tougher," she wrote.

Milano, 47, starred alongside Doherty in the witchy TV series "Charmed." She shared a photo of Doherty, writing, "Holding you tight in my heart, @theshando."

The pair join several other Hollywood celebs who sent support to Doherty on Monday after she posted an inspirational "Peanuts" cartoon about living life to the fullest just before going public with her diagnosis.

Doherty's "90210" co-star Tori Spelling, 46, commented next to the image, "Sending lots of love, support, and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo."

Selma Blair, 47, who's been candidly chronicling her own experience with multiple sclerosis, wrote, "You are lighting up the path. You are loved."

British star Kate Becksinsale, 46, kept her remarks simple: A row of red heart emojis.

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but it went into remission in 2017.

In 2019, she opened up about how her life had changed after surviving her first bout with cancer. "I really took good care of myself, and I came out of it in as good of condition I think somebody (in my situation) could be in," she told People.

"But the funny thing with cancer is that once you’re no longer on chemo or radiation, people think you’re fine, that you bounce back. But what they don’t realize is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back."

"I don’t think about the fact that I’m in remission," she added. "I look at it like I’m lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day."