Kate Beckinsale believes spouses are better off not living together

Kate Beckinsale believes it's a bad idea for spouses to live together.

The "Widow" star, 46, graces the cover of the January/February issue of Women’s Health and inside the magazine she shares her thoughts about couples cohabiting.

“I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house,” she said. “Being married is kind of easy, but the living-with-the-person thing is a lot."

The British actress, who divorced director Len Wiseman in 2016 after 11 years of marriage, thinks wives too often put their husbands' needs in front of their own when both live in the same home.

"I ... think that for women especially — and this is generalizing — but I think it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room," she shared. "So if you’ve got a husband, a boyfriend, kids, or parents, it’s so easy to come in with an idea of what you’d like to do, and then end up going, ‘Oh no, no, no, it’s fine.’ And it’s quite nice to not always have to negotiate that."

Beckinsale with then-husband Len Wiseman in 2015. The pair divorced in 2016 after 11 years of marriage Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, said her 20-year-old daughter Lily (with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen) now lives on her own in Manhattan. Though she misses having Lily at home with her, Beckinsale is learning there are perks when adult children leave the nest.

“You do get some freedom,” she shared.

Still, being single has come with its own set of problems, like the scrutiny on her love life.

When she dated "Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson, 26, earlier this year, the entire internet seemed to weigh in on the couple's age difference.

“If everyone’s s------ on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute —especially if there’s really nothing wrong,” said the star without referencing a specific relationship.

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who is having any fun at all," she added. "And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying — because I never am —but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Omigod, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.'"