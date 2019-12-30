Gathering with family for the holidays is nothing new, but the annual tradition packed a twist for Tori Spelling this year.

Rather than simply celebrating with husband Dean McDermott and the five children they have together, for the first time, the actress also embraced her partner’s ex-wife and the big blended family they all share.

On Saturday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to Instagram with a glimpse from the gathering and wrote, “14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex’s can’t be friends. Society SUCKS!”

That message accompanied a photo of Spelling with her arm around Mary Jo Eustace, who was married to McDermott from 1993 until 2006 — a union that ended after Spelling and McDermott had an affair.

Animosity between the women lingered long after Spelling wed her actor husband in 2006, and the topic even became reality TV fodder. But things have changed since those “True Tori” days.

“I truly enjoy this new friendship I’ve formed with my hubby’s ex @maryjoeustace,” Spelling continued in the post. “And, tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays together.”

A photo that McDermott shared on his own Instagram revealed a full look at that family, featuring him, his past and present wives, the children he shares with Spelling — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — and the son he has with Eustace — Jack, 21. Also among the bunch was Lola, 14, the daughter Eustace raised on her own after beginning the adoption process with McDermott in 2005.

It’s a look at a modern family that brings McDermott nothing but joy.

“Such a wonderful night and new Christmas (Ex-Mas) tradition,” he wrote. “Creating memories and one big beautiful blended family. It was a long time in the making, but worth every minute.”

And for making it all possible, he gave credit where it was due.

“I want to thank 2 incredible women for making this happen, @torispelling and @maryjoeustace,” he added. “It’s so nice having everyone together, and to see (Jack) so happy. Best present ever.”

The father of six then included the hashtags “#newtraditions,” “#blendedfamily” and “#merryExmas.”