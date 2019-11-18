Alyssa Milano shows off edgy new look — including purple hair!

Alyssa Milano is rocking a perfectly purple hairstyle!

The actress shared a photo of herself looking almost unrecognizable on the set of her new comedy, "The Now," where she'll play a recurring character named Sarah.

Milano, 46, is sporting gorgeous purple tresses, which she matched with purple eye shadow, purple nails and a purple camisole. She completed the look with a septum piercing.

"Meet Sarah, the tow truck driver," Milano wrote.

"The Now" is a comedy from The Farrelly Brothers, who have been behind movies such as "There's Something About Mary," "Dumb and Dumber," and "Hall Pass." The show will air on Quibi, the hotly anticipated shortform streaming service from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, which is set to launch in April 2020.

"The Now" is said to center around Dave Franco, who will play Ed Poole — a man trying to forget his past, not worry about the future and to simply enjoy the present. In addition to Milano, the star-studded show includes Daryl Hannah and Bill Murray, although additional details about the comedy have been kept under wraps.

Milano's fierce new look earned plenty of supportive comments from fellow celebrities and fans. David Arquette reacted with a few fire emojis, while another fan remarked that she was giving off an old Hollywood vibe, circa 2019.

"Wow! Natalie Wood classic gorgeous," they wrote.

Milano has been keeping busy, both on screen and off. The actress is also featured on the Netflix series "Insatiable." When she isn't acting, Milano has also been a prolific voice lobbying for gun control, detained migrant children and women's rights.