A special present from Blake Lively to husband Ryan Reynolds has taken the "Deadpool" star back to a nostalgic time when his job was throwing newspapers at houses and not swords at bad guys.

Reynolds, 42, posted photos on Instagram Thursday of a painting Lively gifted him that features fun reminders of Reynolds' childhood in Canada, when delivering newspapers was his first job.

While it looks like a simple scene of a boy about to toss a newspaper at a home on his delivery route, there are multiple parts of the painting by artist Danny Galieote that have special meaning for Reynolds.

"My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun,'' he wrote. "The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn. There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol John Candy on the front page of the newspaper.

"The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head."

Reynolds has often paid tribute to Candy, a fellow Canadian actor and comic great who died of a heart attack at 43 in 1994.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

Lively, 31, who revealed in May that she's pregnant with the couple's third child, may have inadvertently endangered herself by giving Reynolds such a great gift.

"This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me,'' he wrote on Instagram. "If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake."