March 4, 2019, 1:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Ryan Reynolds may never have starred opposite John Candy on screen, but the late actor clearly lives on in his fellow Canadian's heart.

And as proof of that, the "Deadpool" star assembled a sweet montage of Candy clips from many of his films and posted it on Twitter Sunday, honoring the 25th anniversary of the late funnyman's death.

Candy died suddenly on March 4, 1994 of a heart attack. He'd delighted millions for years with his gregarious charm and physical comedy in films like "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), "Spaceballs" (1987) and "Uncle Buck" (1989). Those films, plus more, show up in the tribute.

Candy and Steve Martin in 1987's "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." Courtesy Everett Collection

Candy's daughter Jennifer also posted about her father's death with adorable throwback pictures:

Then also responded to Reynolds' post, saying it made her cry:

And Chris Candy also acknowledged the video, saying it was "lovely."

But they weren't the only ones to refer to the video when sending up fond memories of Candy; other stars also posted about how his performances tickled them, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

"Frozen" actor Josh Gad:

And "Shape of Water" Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro:

There was even one more bonus shout-out: Singer Paul Young, whose 1985 hit "Every Time You Go Away" features in the clip, also tweeted his fond memories of the actor, while providing a bit of "Planes" trivia:

Clearly, John Candy is still very much missed — and Canadian comedians remember their own!