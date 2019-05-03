Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 3, 2019, 1:26 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Meena Hart Duerson

Hey Upper East Siders, looks like there's going to be a new Gossip Girl — or boy — in town!

Blake Lively surprised the red carpet at a New York City premiere on Thursday night by showing off what looked to be a baby bump, prompting reports that she is expecting baby No. 3.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walked the red carpet at the premiere of 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' in New York City on Thursday night. Evan Agostini / AP

The actress, who attended the premiere alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, beamed as she posed for photos in a curve-hugging yellow dress with her hand resting on her belly.

Both Lively and Reynolds have been open about wanting to raise a big family. ANGELA WEISS / AFP - Getty Images

The couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.

The actress did not confirm her pregnancy, but posed for photos in a form-fitting yellow dress. Evan Agostini / AP

Lively and Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2 — whose name Reynolds first revealed in an interview with TODAY.

A new addition to their family wouldn't be too surprising — both Lively and Reynolds have made it clear they want to raise a big brood.

The couple are already parents to two girls. Evan Agostini / AP

"If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would," Lively once told Marie Claire, a sentiment Reynolds echoed in a 2013 interview with Details magazine.

"We'd love to have a big family. We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake's did five," he said at the time. "A lot of people say it's crazy, but we'll only know when we're there, you know?"