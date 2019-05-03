Hey Upper East Siders, looks like there's going to be a new Gossip Girl — or boy — in town!
Blake Lively surprised the red carpet at a New York City premiere on Thursday night by showing off what looked to be a baby bump, prompting reports that she is expecting baby No. 3.
The actress, who attended the premiere alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, beamed as she posed for photos in a curve-hugging yellow dress with her hand resting on her belly.
The couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.
Lively and Reynolds are parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2 — whose name Reynolds first revealed in an interview with TODAY.
A new addition to their family wouldn't be too surprising — both Lively and Reynolds have made it clear they want to raise a big brood.
"If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would," Lively once told Marie Claire, a sentiment Reynolds echoed in a 2013 interview with Details magazine.
"We'd love to have a big family. We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake's did five," he said at the time. "A lot of people say it's crazy, but we'll only know when we're there, you know?"