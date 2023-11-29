Why has a book about the British royals been pulled off Dutch bookshelves?

The Dutch version of a controversial new book that reexamines damaging allegations about the British royal family has been pulled from shelves so that an error can be "rectified," according to the publisher.

The book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" by Omid Scobie reports on alleged personal rifts between Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as other royals. It also revisits a contentious allegation about the royal family made by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The very title is incredibly loaded," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told NBC News Now's Joe Fryer on TODAY on Nov. 29. "'Endgame' doesn’t paint a particularly positive image for the future of the House of Windsor."

NBC News reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and the Sussexes for comment, but has not heard back.

Here's what to know about the controversy.

Why has the Dutch version of the book been pulled from shelves?

Scobie examines the allegations made by the former Meghan Markle in the controversial 2021 interview with Winfrey. Meghan, who is biracial, said that a royal family member had "concerns" about the potential skin color of their son when she was pregnant with Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex would not tell Winfrey which royal family member raised the issue, saying "that would be very damaging to them."

After reports surfaced that the Dutch version of Scobie's book named the specific family member who allegedly made the comment about Archie, the book was removed from shelves in the Netherlands.

"An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified," Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers told NBC News in a statement about removing the book from sale.

The publisher did not specify what the error is that needs to be fixed. NBC News has not independently verified the Dutch version of “Endgame.”

Scobie also responded to the controversy in an interview with Dutch outlet RTL.

"Unfortunately I can't speak Dutch, so I haven’t seen the copy for myself," he said. "I edited and wrote the English version. There has never been a version that had any names in it."

What does the book say about Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship?

Scobie details allegations that William leaked stories about Harry to the press. He also calls the breakdown of their relationship “irreparable” in the book.

The rift between the brothers has been well-documented, including Harry alleging in his memoir, "Spare," that William physically attacked him in 2019 during an argument about Meghan.

The book also portrays William's wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, as "cold," and King Charles III as "pampered."

“When it comes to who he sympathizes with, absolutely it’s Harry and Meghan,” Nicholl, the VF royal correspondent, said of Scobie.