Prince Harry says Prince William physically attacked him during fight about Meghan

The troubles between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, may have been far worse than previously revealed.

Days before the release of Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” multiple outlets are reporting that the book will feature a shocking allegation of physical violence — that Britain’s future king, William, attacked his sibling during a heated argument.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, which, like Reuters, states it has a copy of the tome, Harry writes candidly of the shocking 2019 incident.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk together at Windsor Castle on Sept.10, 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II died. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

NBC News has not yet obtained or seen a copy of "Spare."

The Guardian describes the event as having taken place at the Duke of Sussex’s previous London residence, Nottingham Cottage, where he and Prince William are said to have met up to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their headline-grabbing fractured relationship, with Harry reportedly writing that his brother's temperament was “piping hot” upon arrival.

Soon the topic turned to that of Harry’s wife, Megan, Duchess of Sussex. According to The Guardian, Harry writes that his brother called his American bride “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Voices were raised as Harry told William that he was, as The Guardian put it, “acting like an heir, unable to understand why his younger brother was not content to be a spare.”

Amid their disagreement and rising tensions, Harry reportedly recalled the now Prince of Wales calling him names and then, “(He) came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The report states that while William left, he soon returned “looking regretful" and apologizing to his younger brother. But before leaving a second time, Harry writes that William told him, "You don’t need to tell Meg about this."

“You mean that you attacked me?" Prince Harry asked.

To which he brother allegedly responded, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry was said to have eventually told the former Meghan Markle of the altercation after she saw “scrapes and bruises” on his back. The Guardian said Harry writes that his wife “wasn’t that surprised and wasn’t all that angry.” She was, instead, “terribly sad.”

Prince William and Prince Harry seen in 2021 at the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Yuki Mok / WPA via Getty Images

NBC News reached out to a rep for Prince Harry, who declined to comment on the record in the wake of the report. NBC News also reached out to his publisher, Penguin Random House, but has not yet received a response.

Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment on the leaked allegations.