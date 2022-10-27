Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir will soon be available.

Penguin Random House announced Oct. 27 that the book, titled “Spare,” will go on sale around the world Jan. 10, 2023 in print and digital formats.

“‘Spare’ takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror,” the publisher said in a statement. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, ‘Spare’ is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Penguin Random House also revealed the cover of the book, which features a closeup picture of the bearded prince as he stares straight ahead.

The cover of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare," offers a pensive shot of the Duke of Sussex. Random House

The publishing company announced in July 2021 that Harry was writing a book that was expected to come out in 2022, but reports later surfaced that the date may be pushed back.

Harry's decision to write a book allegedly caught the royal family off-guard, with NBC News royals commentator and journalist Daisy McAndrew saying it was "flummoxed" and "concerned" by his decision.

“Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” Penguin Random House said when initially revealing Harry was writing a memoir.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

“Spare” will be released in a total of 16 languages. Harry will also donate proceeds from the sale of the book to British charities. The hardcover book is listed at $36, while the e-book is $17.99. An audio download, read by Harry, will be $36, as will a CD version of the memoir.