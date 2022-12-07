Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sweetly hold hands in rare red carpet appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out for a special night out.

The couple was all smiles and sweetly held hands as they arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 6 in New York City.

The couple held hands as they arrived to the event. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

The former Meghan Markle wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with black pointed-toe heels. Her hair was slicked back in a bun, which showed off her dangling earrings.

The Duke of Sussex, on his end, looked sleek in a navy suit with a white button-up shirt and blue tie. The couple didn't stop holding has as they were also photographed posing next to Kerry Kennedy, Frank Baker and Michael Polsky during the event.

Their appearance comes days before their Netflix docuseries will be released. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored during the gala with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their work with racial justice, mental health and more through their Archewell Foundation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with Brian Moynihan, Baker and Polsky, were also honored during the celebration, while NBA legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell was posthumously recognized.

Prior to posing for photos on the carpet, Harry was photographed holding an umbrella and opening the door for his wife.

A true gentleman, Prince Harry hold the umbrella for his wife. TheStewartOfNY / GC Images

Their public appearance comes ahead of their much-anticipated Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

The couple, who are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, arrived to New York after a new trailer for the first part of the series was released.

In the preview, Harry and Meghan talk about the pressures of their highly-publicized courtship, engagement, wedding and life as newlyweds. They touch on how the media influenced their decision to step down as as full-time members of the royal family in 2021, with Harry saying he didn't want history to repeat itself, seemingly referring to his mother's tragic car accident as paparazzi followed her.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories,” Harry says in the trailer, adding, “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

The former "Suits" star also adds, “I realized, ‘They’re never going to protect you.’”

Part One of "Harry & Meghan," which includes three episodes, premieres Thursday, Dec. 8. The three remaining episodes, called Part Two, will stream on Dec. 15.