Harry and Meghan say ‘no one knows the full truth’ in new trailer for Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are sharing their side of the story in their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”

The couple, who opted out of life as full-time members of the royal family in 2021, is offering fans a glimpse into their life in the new six-part documentary series.

A new trailer for Part One of the series, which drops on Dec. 8., shows Harry reflecting on the whirlwind events that have occurred over the last few years.

"It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" he says in the clip.

The trailer then shifts to footage of the couple's much-publicized courtship and follows the rise and fall of the former Meghan Markle's status in the royal family. In the early days of their relationship, the former actor was beloved by royal watchers, but the narrative quickly shifted.

"Everything changed," Harry says in the clip.

Harry then offers his perspective on the media frenzy surrounding his wife.

"There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories," he explains.

Two royal experts also share their opinions in the clip, with one saying, "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas." Another says, "It's about hatred. It's about race."

"It's a dirty game," Harry agrees.

Harry has been quite open about his desire to protect his wife after witnessing what his mother, Princess Diana, went through before her untimely death. And he references what she went through, mentioning "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy."

Meghan also weighs in as several media headlines are splashed across the screen.

"I realized, ‘They’re never going to protect you,'" she says, and the scene shifts to footage of her crying.

"I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry then says.

Meghan and Harry share their side of the story. @netflix via Twitter

At the end of the trailer, Harry leaves viewers with a powerful statement.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth," he says.

Part One of the documentary, which includes three episodes, premieres on Thursday, Dec. 8. Part Two, which includes the remaining three episodes, follows on Dec. 15.

