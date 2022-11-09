Kate Middleton visits with new moms in heartwarming photos

Newly released photos show Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiling and laughing with new mothers in England.

The former Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon, located in Uxbridge, with Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Nov. 9.

"A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families," the official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote.

Kate wore an ankle-length olive green dress with a matching belt, beaming as she spoke with the children and was presented with a bouquet of colorful flowers.

Kate reacts to being presented with a bouquet of flowers during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon. Daniel Leal / WPA Pool/Getty Images

In one photo, Kate sat on a low stool amid children's toys to visit with the women while several held young kids on their laps. They appeared to smile at the princess while listening to her in the bright green playroom.

The MMHA, which was founded in 2011, is a U.K.-wide organization that provides mental health support to for families and women before, during and after their pregnancies.

Kate speaks with parents and children during her visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Nov. 9 in Uxbridge, England. Daniel Leal / WPA Pool / Getty Images

In September, Kate was seen walking alongside her husband William, Prince of Wales, while taking their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to school.

The three attend Berkshire's Lambrook School, a preparatory academy for children ages 3 to 13. The family was headed to a “settling in” event on Sept. 7.

Kate personally visits with some of the mothers and children during her visit. Daniel Leal / WPA Pool/Getty Images

The photos were taken just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, which is when William and Kate's titles changed to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In a video taken a few days later while the princess was visiting with supporters outside Windsor Castle, Kate emotionally shared how Louis comforted her following the tragedy.

"Don’t worry. She’s now with great-grandpa," the 4-year-old said of his grandmother.