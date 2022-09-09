Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96, and her son, Charles, immediately became the king at 73.

Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1953 and ruled for over 70 years, becoming the country's longest-serving monarch. Her death inspired an outpouring of reactions, including from the world leaders who knew her, celebrities and the public, with online discourse also examining Britain’s legacy of colonialism.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The queen's death has initiated an official period of mourning in the U.K. The protocol was laid out in a series of official plans for the aftermath of the queen's passing. Since she died in the Scottish royal estate, Balmoral, the plan's name technically is Operation Unicorn (if she had died in London, it would have been Operation London Bridge.)

British historian Andrew Roberts tells TODAY that according to Operation Unicorn, during the period of mourning, the queen’s coffin will be transported from Balmoral to Holyrood, the monarch's official residence in Edinburgh, before heading onto St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, and then finally London, her final resting place. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is expected to happen 10 days after her death.

Yesterday, the queen's family traveled to be by her side, including King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The king's coronation will take place during the period of mourning, and he is expected to give a televised address today, Sept. 9, after issuing a statement yesterday.

Below, stay tuned for live updates on the queen's funeral, the period of mourning, the rest of the royal family. and what happens after the death of the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch.

