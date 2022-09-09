Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, Sept. 8, at the age of 96, and her son, Charles, immediately became the king at 73.
Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1953 and ruled for over 70 years, becoming the country's longest-serving monarch. Her death inspired an outpouring of reactions, including from the world leaders who knew her, celebrities and the public, with online discourse also examining Britain’s legacy of colonialism.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The queen's death has initiated an official period of mourning in the U.K. The protocol was laid out in a series of official plans for the aftermath of the queen's passing. Since she died in the Scottish royal estate, Balmoral, the plan's name technically is Operation Unicorn (if she had died in London, it would have been Operation London Bridge.)
British historian Andrew Roberts tells TODAY that according to Operation Unicorn, during the period of mourning, the queen’s coffin will be transported from Balmoral to Holyrood, the monarch's official residence in Edinburgh, before heading onto St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, and then finally London, her final resting place. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is expected to happen 10 days after her death.
Yesterday, the queen's family traveled to be by her side, including King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. The king's coronation will take place during the period of mourning, and he is expected to give a televised address today, Sept. 9, after issuing a statement yesterday.
Below, stay tuned for live updates on the queen's funeral, the period of mourning, the rest of the royal family. and what happens after the death of the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch.
The schedule for the King's ascension and more
The official period of mourning in the U.K. is underway, with many scheduled events. Here's what to look out for, beginning Sept. 9:
- Friday, Sept. 9: The Royal guns salute took place at 8 p.m. ET at Hyde Park, with one round of guns fired for each year of the queen’s life
- Friday, Sept. 9: King Charles III will make his first address to the nation and world at 1 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 10: King Charles III will be officially proclaimed king by a group of senior officials called the Accession Council at 10 a.m. in the U.K.
In the coming days, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be transported to London for here are a few brief highlights.
- The king and queen consort will visit all four countries of the U.K., traveling to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will arrive to Buckingham Palace, then will be moved from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in a gun carriage procession.
- Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. She will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her parents, husband and sister.
President Xi Jinping sends message of condolence
President Xi Jinping sent a to King Charles III expressing sympathy over the death of his mother and the queen. His message pointed out that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, and said that he "stands ready to work with King Charles III."
President Macron delivers a tribute to the queen: 'We all feel an emptiness'
French president Emmanuel Macron addressed the people of the U.K. and the Commonwealth in a speech given mostly in English.
“Today, we are so sad. (The Queen’s) wisdom and empathy have helped us all to steer a path through the historic ups and downs of the last seven decades. With her passing, we all feel an emptiness. Her rare and powerful words, her unwavering dignity made her the constant symbol of the United Kingdom," he said.
King Charles III greets crowds outside of Buckingham Palace
Upon arriving in London this afternoon, King Charles III greeted crowds of mourners outside of Buckingham Palace. Standing in a black suit, Charles shook hands with people. People began to gather outside the palace yesterday upon the news that the queen's doctors were "concerned" for her health.
Charles automatically became king upon his mother's death but will officially become king following a formal ceremony today. He is also expected to address the nation.
Charles arrives in London and begins his reign
King Charles III touched down in London after spending the day in Scotland yesterday, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II took his final breaths.
Charles and Camilla, queen consort, departed Balmoral Castle earlier today.
During his first full day as king, Charles is expected to meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss and address the nation in mourning.
At 73, Charles is the oldest person to ever assume the British throne.
Charles to be formally named King in a historic ceremony
The queen's eldest child, Charles, automatically became king upon the queen's death yesterday.
Today, the formal accession ceremony takes place. King Charles III will be proclaimed king the Accession Council, made up of members of the Privy Council. The BBC explains that the Privy Council is comprised of senior MPs, peers, senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.
The historic ceremony has multiple parts. The ceremony begins with a meeting in which the council, without King Charles III present, will proclaim the Sovereign.
Then, Charles will join the Privy Council in the second part of the ceremony to make a personal declaration and then an oath that unites the churches of England and Scotland, a tradition dating back to the 18th century.
The sporting world pays tribute to the queen
Last night, the sporting world commemorated the queen. A football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium began with a moment of silence.
And over at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, a photo of Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto the scoreboard, starting a moment of silence. The Phillies showed her picture in the baseball stadium, too.
Harry Styles honors Queen Elizabeth II during a concert at Madison Square Garden
Harry Styles encouraged audiences at one of the concerts of his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden to join him in a "round of applause" for the queen's "70 years of service."
The U.K.'s history of colonialism is examined in the wake of Elizabeth's death
The news of Queen Elizabeth's death was met with tributes from other world leaders, celebrities and civilians.
The news was also a springboard for discourse about the U.K.'s long history as a colonial power and how the Queen, who ruled for 70 years, intersected with those policies as a symbol of the empire.
President Joe Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on NBC this morning, a senior White House official confirmed President Biden will attend the Queen’s funeral.
Queen consort vs. queen: Camilla's new title, explained
Royal title changes abound in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prince Charles chose the regnal name King Charles III, though he could have selected from any of his middle names. Prince William and Kate Middleton are now the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
And Camilla, Charles' wife, has a new title of her own: Queen Consort.
NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew explained the difference between a "queen" an a "queen consort" to TODAY, saying a “queen consort is a woman who married a man who is king,” and a “queen is a woman who is born to be queen and is head of state — not the wife of a monarch.”
In February, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla would have the title queen consort.
She said in a message to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”
Harry and Meghan to remain in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, returned to Europe earlier this month for a series of engagements. They gave up royal roles in 2020.
They were expected to return to California but now will stay in the U.K., a Sussex spokesman confirms.
The bells toll at Westminster, churches around the country
Those in the U.K. may hear something in the air starting around noon (or 7 a.m. ET).
The bells at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, Windsor Castle and churches across the country are set to toll for one hour. And we know for whom the bell tolls.
Westminster Abbey's official Twitter account explained the significance of the cadence: The tenor bell, the "largest of the Abbey's ten bells ... traditionally reserved for a member of the royal family," is tolling once every minute.
King Charles III departs from Balmoral, expected to give an address
King Charles III's duties of king have begun. He and the queen consort, the new, official title of Camilla, have left Balmoral Castle to travel to London. Charles is expected to give a televised address later today.
The new king will also meet with Prime Minister Liz Truss.