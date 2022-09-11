Kate Middleton tearfully reveals how Prince Louis comforted her after queen’s death in viral video

The former Kate Middleton is seen getting emotional when talking about her children and the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a viral video shared on TikTok.

The clip — taken when the Princess of Wales met with supporters outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Sept. 10 — has racked up more than 2.1 million views.

In it, the princess is seen talking with supporters and can be heard sharing how Prince Louis comforted her during the time of mourning: "Don't worry. She's now with great-grandpa."

News spread yesterday of the four-year-old's sweet words when royal expert and Sunday Times editor Roya Nikkhah first tweeted it out.

She wrote, “An emotional Princess of Wales told a group children that Prince Louis said of #TheQueen ‘At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now’ while another well-wisher said ‘It was really nice’ to see William, Harry, Kate and Meghan together.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis on June 5, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

On Saturday, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the first time publicly since the passing of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined their husbands. The Prince and Princess of Wales already were seen publicly, while this was the first time the public got to see Harry and the former Meghan Markle since the death of the queen.

A spokesperson for William told TODAY: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier.”

Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor / AP

While devoted royal fans have been curious how the queen's great-grandchildren — specifically Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie — have been dealing with the queen's passing, others have been curious what would happen to her beloved pets: one dorgi, two corgis and one cocker spaniel.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a source close to Prince Andrew, the queen’s third child, confirmed that the two corgis would move to his home in Windsor. There was no word on what would happen to the other two dogs.

