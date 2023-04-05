Robert Downey Jr. gives rare look at his family life in 58th birthday video

For his 58th birthday, Robert Downey Jr. is looking back at the great laughs and sweet moments that made up his past year.

In an April 4 post to his Instagram, the “Iron Man” actor shared a sweet montage of pictures and videos that showed him spending time with his children, his wife, Susan Downey, and his late father, actor Robert Downey Sr.

“57, you’ve been too kind,” he captioned the post. “With deep gratitude, I shall rewind.”

At the start of the montage, Downey can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” while sitting before a cake lit with candles while being serenaded.

In the rest of the video, Downey offers many thanks to the people he collaborated with in the past year for projects, including upcoming movies “Oppenheimer” and “The Sympathizer.” He also reflected on the debut of “Sr.” a do\cumentary released by Netflix in 2022. The movie tracks the life and career of the actor's father, who passed away in 2021.

In the montage, Downey also playfully thanked his children for “shaving his dome” this past year with the feature of a clip from the moment, which went viral. The actor has three children: son Indio, 29, son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8.

He first shared the memorable clip of his children shaving his hair off in October of last year in preparation for his role in “The Sympathizer.”

The clip, which he shared just days before Halloween, showed Downey interrupt Avri and Exton as they carved pumpkins.

“I don’t want to have to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?” Downey asked his kids in the clip, to which Avri replied, “Is that even appropriate?”

Later in the video, after offering to pay his children for their services, Avri and Exton decided on a less conventional form of payment. In the end, the actor hilariously revealed that he allowed the two to paint a jack-o’-lantern on the back of his head.