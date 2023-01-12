IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An affordable rowing machine, trendy booties and more Amazon must-haves right now

Robert Downey Jr. is unrecognizable with receding red hair in pic from new series

The 57-year-old actor was spotted wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline for his role in HBO's upcoming spy series "The Sympathizer."
Robert Downey Jr. attends the special screening of "Sr." during the 2022 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Robert Downey Jr. shaved his head to prepare for his role in the new HBO series "The Sympathizer." Scroll down to see the rest of the actor's transformation.Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Robert Downey Jr. looked nearly unrecognizable after undergoing a physical transformation for his role in the upcoming HBO spy series "The Sympathizer."

The "Iron Man" star, 57, was spotted on the series' set in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 11, wearing a curly red wig with a receding hairline. The actor also had bleached eyebrows, which added to his shocking change of appearance.

The 57-year-old actor was unrecognizable on the set of "The Sympathizer."
The 57-year-old actor was unrecognizable on the set of "The Sympathizer."The Image Direct

Downey wore a burgundy windbreaker jacket, a pink buttoned-down shirt and navy blue pants.

The "Sherlock Holmes" star prepped for his new look in October when he asked his kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, to shave his head. He posted a cute video of the procedure on Instagram.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready," he captioned the clip.

In November, Variety described “The Sympathizer” as a “satirical espionage thriller.” The series, which is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel of the same name, tells the story of a half French, half Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and the spy's subsequent exile in the United States.

Downey plays multiple supporting roles in the series, which stars Hoa Xuande as the story's main character. Sandra Oh, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen round out the cast.

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 