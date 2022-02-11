Ricki Lake remembers late ex-husband on 5th anniversary of death: ‘This is hard’

Ricki Lake is honoring the memory of her ex-husband, Christian Evans, on the anniversary of his death.

The actor and former talk-show host, 53, posted a pair of throwback photos of herself snuggling up to the late jewelry designer Friday on Instagram, and also included a quote about the power of twin-flame relationships.

"Twin Flame relationships come into your life to help mold you to embody the vibration of unconditional love," the quote read.

"This is hard. Sigh. Today is 5 years that the world lost #christianevans. 😞," Lake wrote in her caption. "Going through the old photos and memories we shared during our 6 1/2 years together."

"He was and continues to be my greatest teacher. I am a far better version of myself having been loved so deeply by him. Missing Christian and honoring his memory today and everyday. ♥️," #1111," she added.

Lake and Evans married in 2012 and divorced in 2015. Evans, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, died by suicide in 2017 at age 45.

In October 2019, Lake opened up about struggling with depression after Evans' death.

In a conversation on “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast, the "Hairspray" star explained that when she and Evans met, she didn’t know much about bipolar disorder, which according to the National Institute of Mental Health is characterized by unusual shifts in mood and energy levels. People with the disorder often have manic episodes followed by depressive phases.

“I equated it to a character flaw but it’s a destructive, debilitating illness,” said Lake.

Lake described Evans as her favorite person. “I was never happier than when I was with him,” she said of the early days of the couple's romance.

“It’s a tragedy I don’t think I’ll ever recover from,” she said at the time.

But the Daytime Emmy winner, who was first married to Rob Sussman, with whom she shares two sons, went on to find love again with husband Ross Burningham. The couple tied the knot last month after a nearly yearlong engagement.

Lake announced her engagement to Burningham in February 2021 in a statement to TODAY.

“Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” the statement read.

Just a day before she shared her heartfelt tribute to her late ex, Lake celebrated Burningham's birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday to my beloved husband Ross! 🎂 ♥️" she wrote alongside a gallery of pics of the pair.

"Never did I ever think I could enjoy another human this much. I absolutely adore and cherish you. My plan for the next 40+ years is to keep you smiling and laughing just like this," she added. "I am the luckiest to be chosen by you. 🥰"