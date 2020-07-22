Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open up about their romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are opening up about their new romance, which began on the set of their upcoming crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

During a joint appearance with astrologist Susan Miller on the "Give Them Lala…With Randall" podcast, the hot new Hollywood couple revealed that sparks flew pretty much as soon as they met on set in March.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are opening up about falling in love on the set of their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Getty Images

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," gushed Fox, 34.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she explained. "So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away."

The "Transformers" star wasted no time in getting to know the rapper and actor, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker.

"I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," she shared. Fox said she grilled her co-star with "900,000 questions" about "his whole life."

"I went deep right away," she joked.

As for Baker, he admits he was just as awestruck by Fox.

"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," he shared, adding, "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."

The couple's conversation comes two months after Fox's estranged husband, former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green, announced he and Fox were splitting after 10 years of marriage.

The 47-year-old actor revealed on his podcast that he and Fox separated around last Thanksgiving, and had decided to call it quits. "We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, like what we built is really cool. It’s really special," he explained. "We decided, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.'"

Green and Fox share three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Green also has a son, Cassius, 18, with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

Machine Gun Kelly shares a daughter Casie, 12, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.