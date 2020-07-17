Brian Austin Green celebrates 47th birthday with 3 youngest kids after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green celebrated his birthday with the help of some loved ones.
The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star turned 47 on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself on Instagram lighting his cake, joined by three of his children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.
“:))),” he captioned the photo.
Green shares the three kids with Megan Fox. He announced in May they were splitting after 10 years of marriage.
Green also has a son, Cassius, 18, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.
Fox and Green do not usually post photos of their kids, although last October, the "Transformers" star posted a trio of shots during the family's trip to Disneyland.
"Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ??" she quipped.
Green also posted a photo with Noah, Bodhi and Journey on Father’s Day.
“My heart Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :),” he captioned it.