The new "Star Wars" movie was the perfect opportunity for some bonding time between Brian Austin Green and his oldest son!

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared a rare photo of his son Kassius Marcil-Green, 17, after the two went and checked out "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" this weekend.

"JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :))," Green wrote, referencing J.J. Abrams, who directed the latest installment in the "Star Wars" saga.

It's the latest father-son day for the duo, as Marcil-Green paid his dad a visit in July on the set of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival in Canada.

Marcil-Green is Green's son with former "90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil, whom he began dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the set when she joined the cast in the show's ninth season.

The pair got engaged in 2001 and welcomed Kassius in March 2002. They eventually split in 2003.

Green married actress Megan Fox in 2010, where an 8-year-old Marcil-Green served as the best man in the intimate Hawaiian ceremony. Green and Fox now have three boys, Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3.