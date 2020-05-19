Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Actor Brian Austin Green confirmed he and his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox, are calling it quits.

Austin Green, best known for his role as David Silver on the show “90210,” explained in a recent episode of his podcast that the two had decided they’re best apart.

He said Fox had traveled abroad to film for a few weeks last fall and after she returned, the two had felt a distance in their marriage. Eventually, she told him she’d realized something while she was out of the country.

“I feel more like myself (when we’re apart) and I like myself better…and I feel like that might be something worth trying for me,” Austin Green said Fox had told him.

They agreed to “take some space” around Thanksgiving and separated.

The two have three kids together, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7. Austin Green said that the children are their main priority.

“We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, like what we built is really cool. It’s really special,” he explained. “We decided, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.’”

He added they still plan to do holidays and trips as a family.

“For the rest of our lives, we have three amazing kids that we get to raise and watch grow and become adults and we’re always going to be in each other’s lives,” he said.

In recent weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox has been pictured with rapper Machine Gun Kelly — something Austin Green addressed in his podcast. He said Fox told him they are “friends at this point” and he’s a “really nice, genuine guy.”

“I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t,” Austin Green said. “Normally Megan and I stay really quiet about things like this and we sort of just let the story be what people want to make of it.

"But it’s really become something that kept me up last night because I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”

He added that he doesn’t want to be at odds with Fox, even though they’re going their separate ways.

“It sucks. It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said. “At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years, you know? And I don’t want to lose that.”