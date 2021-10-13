IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Reese Witherspoon shares rare pic of brother on his birthday: ‘Biggest supporter’

The "Legally Blonde" star shows a ton of love for her big brother.

Jan. 11, 201900:27
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

No sibling rivalry here!

On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon wished her older brother, John, a happy birthday in an Instagram post that featured the two of them.

“Happy Birthday to the best BIG brother a girl could ask for,” she captioned a photo of the two of them sitting by a birthday cake that proved her daughter, Ava, isn't the only one in her family who looks like her. “Always being there for me & my kids. Being my biggest supporter since Day 1. Love you, Brother John!”

Photos of the older Witherspoon aren’t too common, but his Oscar-winning sister has shared some in the past.

“It’s my brother John’s birthday!” she captioned a photo of them together on Facebook in 2018.

“Gosh I love how he’s always had my back. A great dad, husband and a hardworking family guy. My big bro always watched out for me, took me on fun adventures, cooked me dinner, and encouraged me to be joyful everyday. Here’s to all the big brothers out there!!”

“Happy birthday to my big brother, John!” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair in 2017. “Cheers to this guy who has the biggest smile and sweetest heart. Sending you lots of love today!”

“Here’s to my brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in town! Love you big bro!” she captioned another photo of them in a car on Facebook the day after his birthday in 2019.

In 2017, the "Walk the Line" actor also celebrated National Siblings Day with a throwback photo of her and John as kids.

“Happy #nationalsiblingsday to my brother John! Thanks for always laughing at my jokes...and making me laugh....from back in the day till today!” she wrote.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.