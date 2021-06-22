'Young Reese and Ryan': New pic of Ava Phillippe and beau has fans doing a double take

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, has been twinning with mom for a long time, but a recent pic has fans convinced that she’s just one half of look-alike double act.

Although the 21-year-old seldom gives fans a glimpse into her private life, she shared a photo of herself alongside boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram Monday, and her followers couldn’t help but notice that he looks awfully familiar, too.

In fact, some thought they were looking at a flashback photo of the model’s parents — Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

The young couple smiled side by side in the pic taken during a visit to the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas, a location famous for bat watching. “The bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead," Phillippe wrote in the caption.

And commenters wanted to know which “us” she was referring to — Ava and Owen or Reese and Ryan.

One wrote, “1000000% though it was ur mom and dad lol.”

Another went with, “Wow it’s like looking at a young Reese and Ryan from back in the day!”

And so it continued throughout the comments section with responses like, “Omg it’s like looking at little Ryan & Reese,” “Couldn’t look more like your parents,” and, “I thought this was a throwback pic of your parents!!”

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe pictured in 1998, one year before the "Cruel Intentions" co-stars wed. Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE / WireImage

But one commenter didn’t mention the resemblance at all in her response: Witherspoon herself joined the discussion, writing, “😍 These two.”

Witherspoon and her “Cruel Intentions” co-star Phillippe married in 1999 and divorced in 2008. They share two children together, Ava and her 17-year-old brother, Deacon. In 2011, the "Big Little Lies" star tied the knot with her current husband, talent agent Jim Toth. They also have a child together, son Tenneessee, who turned 8 in September.

Ava Phillippe and Mahoney, who attend University of California, Berkeley together, have been dating at least since 2019, according to People.