Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas watched her win Miss World when he was 7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest Nick Jonas anecdote sounds like something out of the “Year 3000.”

During a May 11 sit-down appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Chopra Jonas talked about her new show “Citadel.” She also shared a pretty incredible story about what possibly could have been the first moment her husband might have first set eyes on her in 2000.

“My mother-in-law told me that story,” said the actor who won the crown 23 years ago.” I just turned 18. I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London... (I was a) complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed. Didn’t have a lot of practice. But apparently, my mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won.’”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 18 after winning the Miss World crown. Michael Crabtree / PA Images via Getty Images

Chopra Jones clarified that at the time, her husband — then 7 years old — would have been acting on Broadway and was watching the broadcast for “Miss World” with his father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who she says enjoys watching pageants.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way,’ and she was like, ‘I remember so clearly,’” Chopra Jonas explained.

Repeating Miller’s words, Chopra Jonas said, “‘I remember I was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.’”

“Unfathomable,” Chopra Jonas said of the memory. “Like that was 22 years ago or something. He was 7. I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration in 2023. Unique Nicole / Getty Images

The actor, who married Jonas in 2018, went on to say the story does feel a bit like fate after show host Hudson asked if it felt at all like the story was an indication that things between them were meant to be.

“I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be,” she explained. “I think that people collide because you’re supposed to create — on this small, short life that you have — memories that you will take forward, family.”

“I think that Nick and I had through our lives like these weird, enchanted little moments,” she added.

In April, Chopra Jonas appeared as the TODAY.com cover story and revealed that, fated early beginnings or not, she resisted the singer’s attempts to date her.

“I didn’t give it much of a chance because I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old. He’s a rockstar. I want to get married. I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time,” she explained then. “I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date. We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.”

These days, Chopra Jonas and Jonas are the parents to 1-year-old Malti Marie Jonas.