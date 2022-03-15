Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens are celebrating her birthday in ‘paradise’

Simone Biles is feeling the love on her 25th birthday. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and her soon-to-be husband, Jonathan Owens, headed to Turks and Caicos to ring in her special day, documenting the vacation on their social media.

As they enjoyed their beachside getaway on Monday, the NFL player shared a romantic post dedicated to his “beautiful fiancée” and writing how they were “made for each other.”

“Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise,” Owens, 26, wrote, adding that he's “looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other.”

The Houston Texans safety continued by writing that they were just getting started and that more surprises were on the way.

He concluded his message by writing that he loves Biles “more than you would ever know baby.”

Throughout the day, the two shared photos and videos from their trip on their Instagram stories, which included their outing the night before Biles’ birthday, their breakfast and walk on the beach.

Per their stories, it appeared as though Biles was also treated to a romantic birthday dinner on the beach.

Earlier in the day, the gymnast posted a solo photo of herself, showing off her stylish striped dress.

Biles and Owens got engaged on Valentine’s Day after nearly two years together. Days after their engagement, they opened up about their instant connection in an interview with TODAY.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules. But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we’re with each other 24/7,” Biles said. “So I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other.”

Biles also marveled over her oval-cut diamond ring, expressing that it’s “definitely my most prized possession now.”

“I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case; I didn’t know if it was going to get caught or anything,” she added. “I have to ask my mom like, ‘When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?’ but it definitely beats a gold medal.”

Most recently, Biles revealed that she said yes to her dresses. In an Instagram post, she’s seen beaming after trying on gowns at the Los Angeles boutique Galia Lahav.

“Sooo actually the first dress I tried on was one of the one I picked,” she replied in an Instagram story Q&A to a fan who asked how many dresses she tried on before finding the one. “The second one was about 8 in I’m guessing.”

She also shared that her and Owens’ wedding would take place next year.