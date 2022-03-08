Simone Biles just said yes ... again!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and bride-to-be found the gown she’ll wear down the aisle when she and fiancé Jonathan Owens swap vows — and she found the gown she’ll wear after that.

Biles, 24, recently shared a set of photos on Instagram that show her beaming after trying on bridal looks at Los Angeles boutique Galia Lahav.

In the caption that accompanied the pics, she wrote, "said yes to the dress(es) 🤍💍🕊"

After Biles made that announcement, the boutique posted photos of the legendary gymnast wearing two different gowns during her visit — but they're not the gowns.

"It’s official: She said 'YES to the dress(es)!'" read the message alongside the shots. "We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ (Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting 🙃) #GaliaLahav #GLBride"

However, Biles shared a little more information about the dresses she did pick during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

simonebiles/ Instagram

When a follower inquired about how many dresses she had to try on before finding the right ones, Biles revealed she got off to a strong start.

"sooo actually the first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked," she wrote. "the second one was about 8 in im guessing."

She then offered a hint as to when she'll wear those dresses.

simonebiles/ Instagram

Biles, while not sharing the exact date, told one curious fan that wedding will be held in 2023.

When she first shared news of her engagement to Owens in a February Instagram post, Biles noted that her response to the NFL player's proposal was "THE EASIEST YES." And to prove that point, in answer to another fan question, she made it clear that she knew she'd say yes long before her partner popped the question.

simonebiles/ Instagram

"so fun fact," she wrote. "the day after I met Jonathan, I told my bestfriend Rachel that I was going to marry him.... I just knew."

During an interview on TODAY last month, Biles explained that they've been almost inseparable since then.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules,” Biles said. “But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we were with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”