Megan Fox is all about celebrating her fiancé’s birthday this year.

Over the weekend, Fox shared an Instagram post to honor Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, for his 32nd birthday on Friday, April 22. In the photo, Baker carried Fox on his back as she smiled for the camera.

“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both ‘cuddly and fussy at the same time’ and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you,” she wrote.

Fox, 35, continued, adding, "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…”

The former "Transformers" star called Baker "by far the most unique human" she has met.

"And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday — I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see," she concluded the birthday message. "You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life."

On his birthday, Baker shared a series of photos in a carousel post on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the first snap, he held a large wrapped pink gift box over his head as he sat next to Fox at a black table outdoors covered in pink and white flowers. He also shared a photo posing with his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, in matching sheet masks in the second slide, followed by several photos of the musician posing with cars, a bike, and a video making a cat dance to one of his songs.

“grateful for the birthday love thank you all so much for rockin with me and my music,” he wrote in the caption.

Baker also celebrated his birthday in a special way this year. The “Bloody Valentine” singer surprised Kelly Clarkson during her birthday episode on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which aired on his birthday last week. Clarkson, who turned 40 on April 24, was greeted by a shoe-less Baker who admitted that he woke up 15 minutes prior to his appearance.

To spread the joy on Clarkson’s big day, Baker brought out an all-female mariachi band called Mariachi Bonitas along with margaritas and a queso fountain with plenty of tortilla chips.

Fox and Baker have been together for nearly two years. Throughout their relationship, which Baker has described as a "full circle" moment, the couple have made headlines for moments including walking the red carpet with their pinky nails chained together.

Back in January, they announced their engagement after the "Hotel Diablo" author popped the question with a unique engagement ring beneath the banyan tree where Fox said they had met 18 months prior.

While not much about their planned nuptials has been shared yet, Baker did confirm to Howard Stern during a recent interview on "The Howard Stern Show" that his longtime friend, Pete Davidson, would be part of the wedding.

“I think my side is going to be an army of few," he told Stern. "I have so many close and best friends that have been with me all these years. But, yeah, I think Pete is absolutely going to be standing there with me and we should just mic him just for commentary anyway."