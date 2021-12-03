See Machine Gun Kelly walk the red carpet with his daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, made an adorable father-daughter duo at the premiere of his new movie, "The Last Son."

The "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, and his special date walked the red carpet together at the event on Thursday night in New York City.

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of his new movie, "The Last Son."

Kelly wore a white suit covered with pearl embellishments, and Casie wore a stylish black leather trench coat paired with with black leggings and black boots.

The rap-superstar also took his daughter as his date to the American Music Awards in November.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Just last month, Kelly and his daughter attended the American Music Awards together. The proud dad, who won the favorite rock artist award, posted a sweet gallery of pics on Instagram showing him and Casie having fun throughout the night.

“tWINning,” he captioned the post.

Kelly has been dating actor Megan Fox for more than a year and a half. The pair met on the set of their crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in March 2020. Fox, 35, shares three sons with her ex, "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Brian Austin Green.

In July, Kelly told GQ he once had a poster of Fox on his wall as a teen.

The poster, he explained, adorned his bedroom wall at his family's home in Shaker Heights, Ohio — and it showed Fox posing on the cover of GQ. "It was the GQ poster, right?” Kelly yelled to Fox during the interview. "It was from her GQ shoot. So that's some full-circle s---."

The musician went on to reveal that he got a tattoo while he was in high school of a Decepticons logo from Fox's blockbuster movie "Transformers," and he told a classmate that he would one day marry Fox.

He also credited Fox for helping him to be his authentic self.

"It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also who I am in the house now," he said.

