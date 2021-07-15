Machine Gun Kelly shares 'full circle' memory of having Megan Fox poster as a teen

The girl on the poster of Machine Gun Kelly's wall as a teen is now the woman on his arm.

The 31-year-old rapper, singer and actor shared with journalist Wesley Lowery in a GQ story that he once had a poster of Megan Fox, 35, who is now his girlfriend. It was on his bedroom wall while he was growing up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he was Lowery's high school classmate.

Machine Gun Kelly says he used to have a poster of girlfriend Megan Fox on his wall as a teen. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"It was the GQ poster, right?” Kelly yelled to Fox during the interview. "It was from her GQ shoot. So that's some full-circle s---."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, also got a tattoo while he was in high school of a Decepticons logo from the blockbuster movie "Transformers," which starred Fox. He told at least one classmate that he would marry Fox one day, according to GQ.

The couple have been together since last spring when they met while filming the upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass." Fox spoke on the "Give Them Lala…With Randall" podcast last year about the first time they met.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away."

This may be the "first true love" for Kelly, as he told GQ, whereas Fox divorced husband Brian Austin Green of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame last year after 10 years and three children together.

“He’s never been in a relationship before and so is really fearful of if I go away for six weeks am I still going to come back and we’re going to be OK,” Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday night.

The two have become inseparable, whether it's posting selfies together, popping up on red carpets or going to the jungles of Costa Rica for a mind-altering drink of the the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca.

The aspiration to one day be with Fox wasn't Kelly's only aspiration in high school, as Lowery remembered him endlessly pushing to promote his career as a rapper.

"Essentially what I would tell people back then was, ‘I'm going to be the biggest rapper in the world’ or ‘I'm going to be the biggest rock star in the world,’” Kelly said. "I didn't ever settle for ‘I'm just going to get a record deal.’ I did always put the bar super high."

Fox has also made him feel more comfortable in his own skin after years of trying out different costumes and personas.

"It took me having a partner to realize that who I am on the red carpet is also who I am in the house now," he said.

He also has no time for those who aren't happy with them being together.

"It seems like right when someone gets happy all the — I call them the miserables — all of the miserables come out and they want you to join their club because they don't like happy,” he said.