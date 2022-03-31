Machine Gun Kelly is revealing some early details about the plans for his wedding to Megan Fox.

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Kelly revealed that his close friend Pete Davidson is going to be a part of the wedding party when he and Fox tie the knot.

“I think my side is going to be an army of few. I have so many close and best friends that have been with me all these years. But, yeah, I think Pete is absolutely going to be standing there with me and we should just mic him just for commentary anyway,” Kelly said with a laugh.

Howard Stern then recalled a time that Davidson and Kelly went on a "road trip" together after they hung out with Dave Chapelle at his mother's birthday party and smoked marijuana together.

"It's a bromance with this guy," Stern said. "It's unbelievable."

"Yeah, it is," Kelly responded. "I was blessed that Pete came into my life. Well, we both came into each other lives at the right time."

The music star also said that he's "happy" that Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian and he'll always be there to support him amid any backlash.

"I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. But, at the end of the day, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figuring it out and it doesn't help when you have a million voices ripping you apart or telling you that you're doing this wrong," Kelly said. "It's like, we're all just figuring it out. This is life."

"And we love everybody, man. We have so much love," Kelly continued. "It's almost like if we need to be the vessel for people's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. But I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you though."

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. George Pimentel / Getty Images

Davidson and Kelly have been friends ever since they met on the set of "Wild 'N Out" in 2017. The two told Coveteur in 2019 that they bonded over their mutual love for marijuana and Kelly was also impressed that Davidson remembered all the lyrics to one of his oldest songs, "Breaking News."

"I don’t have any siblings so when you see someone like Pete, that’s like my little brother. He's like my best friend, too, but also like a little brother, so it's kind of like you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of having a sibling because I was an only child," he told Stern in September 2020. "So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream."

"Pete’s like that for me," Kelly added.

