Lea Michele temporarily out of 'Funny Girl' due to COVID protocol

Just days after opening as Fanny Brice, Lea Michele says she's out of Saturday's "Funny Girl" performances for reasons related to COVID-19.

The former "Glee" star announced her temporary leave in an Instagram story posted on Sept. 10, saying she's "devastated" that she's not allowed to perform. Her standby — Julie Benko — is slated to go on as Brice for Saturday's two performances.

"I'm devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production's safety protocols I'm not allowed to perform for today's shows," Michele shared, with a sad, frowning emoji.

"I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow's performance soon," she continued. "Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny - as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense COVID outbreak in our theater."

Lea Michele in "Funny Girl." Bruce Glikas / @broadwaybruce_ for @funnygirlbway

Ramin Karimloo, Michele's co-star who has played Nick Arnstein since the show's revival opened in April, shared the actor's story on his own platform, writing, "Feel for you @leamichele."

"Certainly not your fault And you will be missed," he wrote with a heart. "Fingers crossed further tests allow you back. I know it's out of your hands."

The 36-year-old wrote back in a follow-up Instagram story, adding that "the minute I'm allowed back with a negative test, I'll be there!" She then wished Karimloo a "great show" with a red heart emoji.

Michele receiving a warm welcome back to the Broadway stage this week after 14 years away, raking four standing ovations by intermission and a total of six by the final curtain call, according to Variety's Rebecca Rubin.

On Thursday, one day after her debut, Michele posted two photos of her as Brice, one with her hands over her heart and another in a lineup with fellow castmates. She penned a message of gratitude, thanking people for their support in her first "Funny Girl" performance.

"I know I’ve said it before, but joining this cast has truly been the greatest honor. I am so grateful to every person involved in this production," she captioned the post.

Michele then paid homage in another Instagram post to the musical's iconic song "People," made popular by the original Fanny Brice, Barbara Streisand. She shared a series of photos with fellow friends in show business, all of whom appeared to see her opening night.

"People who need people are the luckiest people in the world," she wrote, accompanied by the musical notes emoji.

The performer took over the role of Brice in the revival after Beanie Feldstein announced she was leaving the show as producers “decided to take the show in a different direction.”

In a 2017 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Michele said she was “really ready” to take on the role of Brice. "Glee" fans will likely remember her rousing performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade," as well as several others from "Funny Girl," in her role as Rachel Berry on the television show.

In weeks of rehearsals leading up to her opening, Michele shared rehearsal clips and a series of behind-the-scenes photos, including a re-creation of a memorable “Glee” moment.

On Aug. 5, Michele shared a photo to Instagram of her standing in front of the August Wilson Theatre, looking over her shoulder, with “Funny Girl” appearing on the marquee.

In a second image Michele can also be seen in a throwback photo of herself in a bright purple coat in front of similar “Funny Girl” signage, a callback to a moment from “Glee.”

“A dream come true,” she captioned the pictures with a red heart emoji.

Michele's return to the spotlight has been amid much social media conversation of the actor's alleged conduct, after numerous claims were made in 2020 that she fostered a toxic work environment on the set of "Glee."

“I have an edge to me,” she told the New York Times ahead of her "Funny Girl" debut. “I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Michele said she has since grown as a leader and that camaraderie on set is more important to her now than it was when she was younger. “I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader,” she added. “It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”