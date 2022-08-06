Lea Michele recreates classic 'Glee' moment ahead of Broadway return in 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele's new Broadway role is "a dream come true" for the actor.

In an Instagram post Friday, Aug. 5, the former "Glee" star shared a photo of her standing in front of August Wilson Theatre with "Funny Girl" appearing on the marquee.

Michele also posted a throwback photo of herself in a bright purple coat once again in front of the musical's signage. The moment happened during an episode of "Glee."

"A dream come true," she captioned the pictures, accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Starting Sept. 6, the 35-year-old will be replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in Broadway's “Funny Girl," the show's producers announced last month.

Four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will be joining Michele onstage as Brice's mother, replacing Jane Lynch.

The announcement came one day after Feldstein posted on Instagram that she would be leaving the production on July 31, two months earlier than anticipated.

The 29-year-old actress wrote that she chose to leave the musical's starring role after producers “decided to take the show in a different direction.”

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor,” Feldstein wrote. “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.”

Michele, who is known to “Glee” fans for her impressive performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade" on the television show, has long been known to be eyeing the iconic role of Brice, famously originated by Barbra Streisand. During a 2017 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Michele named it her dream role.

Earlier this week, Michele gave a behind-the-scenes look at "Funny Girl" rehearsals, sharing a black and white clip to her Instagram story.

Michele can be seen spinning, then raising her hand into a salute while rehearsing some steps with two other dancers. After a clean finish, the actor claps her hands in excitement and gives one of the dancers a high five.

“Fanny Brice” standby Julie Benko is set to perform the role from Aug. 2 to Sept. 4 and on Thursdays thereafter beginning Sept. 8.