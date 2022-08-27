Julie Benko just may be the greatest star of them all.

The first Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" has been the subject of many a gossip column. First, star Beanie Feldstein said that she would be leaving the production early, citing unspecified creative differences. Then, former "Glee" star Lea Michele was announced as Feldstein's replacement. Michele has been open about her desire to play the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway, but her casting resurfaced complaints about the actor's prior on-set behavior. Meanwhile, the show received middling critical reviews and just one Tony nomination (for supporting actor Jared Grimes), while fellow "Glee" actor Jane Lynch departed the production three weeks early, shortly after Feldstein's exit.

Throughout it all, though, audiences and critics have agreed on one thing: Benko, the standby for Fanny Brice, is a Broadway breakout. (The difference between a standby and an understudy is an understudy performs nightly in the show as a smaller role, while the standby's sole purpose is to go on as the lead, if needed.)

Julie Benko (left) and Jared Grimes (right) as Fanny Brice and Eddie Ryan in "Funny Girl." Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade

Even before Feldstein's departure and Michele's casting, Benko performed the role a number of times as Feldstein dealt with ailments including COVID-19 and tonsillitis. When Feldstein left the show early, Benko stepped into the lead for the four-week period between her departure and Michele's joining the cast.

"The audience has been incredibly welcoming of me and supportive," Benko said in an interview with TODAY. "... They've embraced me and embraced my story, which has been really cool. I think people really love the meta-theatricality of it all: A star is born. Fanny Brice is this unknown, and then they come to the theater to support this person who's been working her way up as an unknown for so much of her career."

Even before the casting of "Funny Girl" took center stage, fans were supportive of Benko. When she announces that she's performing a certain show, fans of the show or of Benko rush to fill seats. Often, audience members are disappointed when they learn an understudy is going on for the lead in that evening or afternoon’s performance. But in Benko’s case, her vocal prowess and quirky likability has greatly changed that way of thinking, especially when a snippet of her belting “Don’t Rain On My Parade” made the rounds on Facebook last week. This rare four-week stretch in the role has been her longest time playing Fanny, allowing her to create her own version of the character first made iconic by Barbra Streisand.

"I have been really excited to explore my own version of Fanny," said Benko of her character, who starts the show as an unknown from Brooklyn and becomes a star for her humor and clown work. "I'm able to play and explore (the role) night to night. You're just in your body and you get to (make choices) with a bit more ease, because you know you're going to get a chance to do it again. ... You can't do an imitation, whether of Barbra or Beanie."

The biggest difference between herself and Feldstein, Benko says, is when Fanny is performing as a clown. That happens in three musical numbers, meaning that the actor is handling intense physical comedy while singing beloved musical theater standards.

"It's such a tiring show, for your voice and for your body," said Benko. "It's been an experience just learning how to pace myself."

Benko (center) performs as Fanny Brice during a comedic number in "Funny Girl." Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade

And as for those backstage rumors ...

"Those have not matched my experience at all," Benko said firmly, when asked about anonymous production leaks talking about backstage drama. "Whenever one of those things came out, if I read them, I would get very upset, because I found they were full of lies. ... My experience at the theater was everyone being very professional, doing their job, and being grateful to be doing the show."

Benko said that when Feldstein left "Funny Girl" at the end of July, the actor "couldn't have been more gracious," adding that the two have a "lovely friendship."

"She's a wonderful person," Benko said.