Lea Michele receives multiple standing ovations during 'Funny Girl' debut

No one rained on Lea Michele’s parade Tuesday night!

In fact, after she delivered her debut performance as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” the audience at August Wilson Theatre stood up and cheered — again and again.

Lea Michele wowed the crowd as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl." Bruce Glikas / @broadwaybruce_ for @funnygirlbway

Michele, who took on the iconic role after the departure of leading lady Beanie Feldstein, shined in the revival of the 1960s musical, with Variety’s Rebecca Rubin tweeting that that the 36-year-old star had received four standing ovations by intermission and had raked in a total of six by the final curtain call.

It marked a warm reception for the part the former “Glee” star has longed to play on The Great White Way.

After all, she already knew the songs so well.

During her time on "Glee," the actor belted out some of the production's most memorable hits, including "I'm the Greatest Star" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Lea Michele in "Funny Girl" on September 6, 2022. Bruce Glikas / @broadwaybruce_ for @funnygirlbway

In 2017, during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live,” Michele announced that she felt “really ready” to portray Brice on Broadway.

Back in July, when it was first announced that Michele would play the role first made famous by Barbra Streisand, the entertainer told her fans and followers on Instagram that calling it a dream come true was "an understatement" to her.

The star received raves from the crowd. Bruce Glikas / @broadwaybruce_ for @funnygirlbway

She added, "I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway.”

Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshuh make up part of that cast she was so excited to appear alongside.

The cast of Broadway's "Funny Girl." Bruce Glikas / @broadwaybruce_ for @funnygirlbway

Just before stepping onto the stage Tuesday night, Michele shared a message on her Instagram Stories to honor the all the “the Fannys who have fearlessly graced this stage” before her, from Feldstein to Streisand, and she added, “You all have climbed the mountain that is Fanny and I am honored to be in your company.”

