Halle Berry posts sultry pic to celebrate her 56th birthday

Halle Berry is feeling good and looking great on her 56th birthday.

The actor celebrated her big day by posting a sultry picture on her Instagram feed, and her fans are loving it.

In the photo, Berry poses with her head resting on her hand as she sports what appears to be either lacy black lingerie or a swimsuit. Her curly gray locks are also on full display.

"feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!" the "Moonfall" actor captioned the post.

Many of Berry's fans and friends couldn't resist the opportunity to shower her with well wishes on her special day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FAV😍😍😍," La La Anthony commented.

Mario Lopez kept his message short and sweet, writing, "HBD Halle!"

Lenny Kravitz also popped into the comments to share the following message for the star: "Happy birthday Queen. ❤️✊🏾"

Berry shared several other celebrity birthday messages in her Instagram story to mark the occasion, and her boyfriend Van Hunt also put together a birthday tribute for his main squeeze.

The musician shared a photo montage on his Instagram page, captioning it with the following loving message: "hi, baby. it’s ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."

Berry looked stunning in her sultry birthday selfie, and it looks like she's been having a lot of fun experimenting with her hair color lately. Just days ago, she was sporting bright purple hair.

In July, the star looked ready for summer with light blonde strands.

Berry is certainly a color chameleon and it looks like she's having a pretty fun summer — and an even better birthday!