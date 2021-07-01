IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Halle Berry shows off long curls in new Instagram pic: 'Love is in the hair'

The 54-year-old "X-Men" star looked radiant in a sunny outdoor selfie.
Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Halle Berry is showing off her curls!

The 54-year-old "X-Men" star posted a sun-splashed outdoor selfie Wednesday on Instagram that highlighted her long, lighter curls. It was the perfect summer beach look. Berry captioned the shot, "love is in the hair…" — and her fans hopped into the comments to let her know they agreed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQwBiteDSqh

"Hair GOALS! Go on, girl, with your pretty self," one wrote.

"Wow, wow," gushed another.

Funny lady Chelsea Handler also raved about Berry's hair, writing, "Ooh la la."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQoX1fjjXrw

Berry shared an earlier pic of her curly locks just days before in honor of Pride month. "love is ALWAYS the answer ... #pridemonth," she wrote alongside a pic of herself, taken from behind, walking topless through the woods in a festive rainbow-colored skirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO6Kb1AjRCr

Just the month before, Berry walked the red carpet at the 2021 Academy Awards (with Hunt as her date) with a completely different hairstyle — a blunt bob with bangs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COL4TBBDNau

She also posted a throwback pic in April when she won her historic Oscar for best actress in a leading role in "Monster's Ball." Berry rocked a short pixie haircut while wearing a stunning burgundy and sheer embellished Elie Saab gown.

Berry rocked a short pixie hairstyle in 2002 when she accepted her historic Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "Monster's Ball."Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

No matter how Halle wears her hair, she always looks amazing!

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 