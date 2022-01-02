Halle Berry responds to speculation she got married to Van Hunt

Halle Berry is setting the record straight after her recent Instagram post had fans and friends speculating she tied the knot.

On New Year’s Day, Berry posted a picture of her and beau Van Hunt smooching in what looked to be a chapel.

She also shared a picture of the couple smiling together with “It’s 2022!” written beneath them.

In the caption for the post, she wrote, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” leading many of her fans to believe that the pair were married.

Even a few of her famous friends fell for the prank. Octavia Spencer replied, “Congratulations!!!!!”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented, “Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” with three clapping-hands emoji.

However, the “X-Men” star revealed the following day that she was joking.

Berry, 55, uploaded another snap of her snuggled up to Hunt, 51. “We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!” the caption began.

“People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did,” she said along with a crying-face emoji. It seems her “It’s official” caption was referring to the new year finally arriving.

She added, “thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts! Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.” She ended the clarification with a tongue-out emoji and two hashtags that said “nomoreswipes4me” and “Januaryfoolsday.”

Hunt joined in on the fun, too. The singer posted a hilarious photo of him faced down in the water. “Me after finding out i’m not really married to Halle Berry,” he joked in the caption.

The actor first hinted at her new romance with Hunt back in September 2020. She wore a Van Hunt t-shirt in one of her Instagram photos and wrote “ Now ya know...” At the same time, Hunt uploaded the same picture and playfully wrote, “There you go…”

The couple constantly gush over each other on social media.

In May, she shared a romantic shot of them kissing.

“We do this thing called whatever the f--- we want !” the Oscar winner said.

She also thanked the musician in November for writing “the most amazing article” about her where he praised her talent in the film “Bruised.” The essay, titled “Feet to the Fire, the article I wish someone would write about Halle Berry,” was published on her website, re-spin.

Berry shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex-boyfriend Gabrial Aubry and son Maceo, 8, with ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

Martinez and Berry were married from 2013 to 2016. The actor was also previously married to former pro baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to musician Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.